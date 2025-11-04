Next Article
Fuel prices today: Petrol crosses ₹104 mark in Mumbai
India
Fuel prices just got their daily update—so if you're heading out, here's what to expect.
On November 4, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter in New Delhi and a steeper ₹104.21 in Mumbai.
These rates change every day based on global oil trends and currency shifts.
How are diesel rates faring?
Kolkata drivers will pay ₹103.94 for petrol, while Chennai's price stands at ₹100.75 per liter.
Diesel is ₹87.62 per liter in Delhi, ₹92.15 in Mumbai, and around ₹90-92 elsewhere like Ahmedabad and Chennai.
The price differences mostly come down to state taxes and transport costs—so your city really does matter when it comes to filling up!