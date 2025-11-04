Fuel prices today: Petrol crosses ₹104 mark in Mumbai

How are diesel rates faring?

Kolkata drivers will pay ₹103.94 for petrol, while Chennai's price stands at ₹100.75 per liter.

Diesel is ₹87.62 per liter in Delhi, ₹92.15 in Mumbai, and around ₹90-92 elsewhere like Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The price differences mostly come down to state taxes and transport costs—so your city really does matter when it comes to filling up!