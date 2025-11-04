3 men shot by police after kidnapping, raping woman

Men on stolen bike attacked couple

The attack happened late at night near Brindhavan Nagar, when the victim and her boyfriend were sitting in their car.

The suspects arrived on a stolen bike, broke the windshield, attacked her boyfriend with weapons, and abducted her.

She was found unconscious early the next morning and is now getting medical care.

Police quickly tracked down the suspects, booked them under serious charges, and are following strict privacy rules to protect the survivor's identity.