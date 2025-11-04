Next Article
3 men shot by police after kidnapping, raping woman
India
Three men were arrested in Coimbatore for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a young postgraduate student on Sunday night.
Police shot them in the legs when they tried to escape during Tuesday morning's arrest, and all three are now in hospital.
Men on stolen bike attacked couple
The attack happened late at night near Brindhavan Nagar, when the victim and her boyfriend were sitting in their car.
The suspects arrived on a stolen bike, broke the windshield, attacked her boyfriend with weapons, and abducted her.
She was found unconscious early the next morning and is now getting medical care.
Police quickly tracked down the suspects, booked them under serious charges, and are following strict privacy rules to protect the survivor's identity.