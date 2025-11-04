Next Article
Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor' levels
India
Delhi woke up to some seriously bad air today, with the AQI climbing to 347—up from 309 just a day before.
Forecasts warn it could get even worse this week, thanks to slower winds that trap pollution and might push the city into the "severe" zone for a bit.
Pollution levels expected to rise further
Some areas like Burari Crossing and Vivek Vihar are already seeing "severe" pollution levels, with AQIs over 400.
The usual breeze that helps clear things out is fading, so pollutants are sticking around.
Temperatures are still warm for November (31.5°C max yesterday), but cooler nights and a possible wind shift later in the week might bring a little relief.