Punjab: 175 FIRs in single day against stubble burning

765 FIRs filed this season

To keep an eye on fields, Punjab's Parali Protection Force has deployed over 1,700 people across 862 teams.

This season alone, authorities have filed 765 FIRs, many against repeat offenders, and slapped ₹52.75 lakh in fines—recovering nearly half so far.

Officials have also marked nearly a thousand farmers' records with "red entries" for violations and issued fresh fines on Monday.

Meanwhile, air quality keeps getting worse—Khanna's AQI hit 253—even as officials urge farmers to try cleaner alternatives like super seeders and balers.