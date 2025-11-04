Punjab: 175 FIRs in single day against stubble burning
On Monday, Punjab Police registered 175 FIRs in a single day for illegal stubble burning—the highest daily count this season.
The state is ramping up action against farm fires to fight rising pollution and environmental damage, especially as many farmers continue to ignore government warnings.
765 FIRs filed this season
To keep an eye on fields, Punjab's Parali Protection Force has deployed over 1,700 people across 862 teams.
This season alone, authorities have filed 765 FIRs, many against repeat offenders, and slapped ₹52.75 lakh in fines—recovering nearly half so far.
Officials have also marked nearly a thousand farmers' records with "red entries" for violations and issued fresh fines on Monday.
Meanwhile, air quality keeps getting worse—Khanna's AQI hit 253—even as officials urge farmers to try cleaner alternatives like super seeders and balers.