SC allows bite victims to join stray dog case
The Supreme Court just ruled that people who've been bitten by stray dogs—and their reps—can now join the big national case on stray dog management, and they don't have to pay any fees to do it.
This is different from animal activists, who still need to put down money when joining the case.
Court's decision to include all affected parties
This move means both public safety and animal welfare get a say in how India handles its street dogs.
The court is also about to set rules for feeding strays at government places, aiming to keep things safer while treating animals humanely.
By including everyone affected—from bite victims to animal lovers—the court aims to ensure all perspectives are considered as states respond to the issue.