MP: 15-year-old girl gang-raped, then ₹10,000 ransom demanded
In Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons, including two minors, on October 26.
The group reportedly forced her and a friend to record an obscene video at a fair, then threatened to leak it unless they paid ₹10,000.
When her friend went to arrange the money, the accused raped the girl and later raised their demand to ₹40,000.
All accused arrested, investigation underway
After learning what happened, the girl's family filed an FIR on November 1.
Police have since arrested two adults—Danish and Ayyub Qureshi—and detained the two minors involved.
All four face charges under laws for rape, blackmail (BNS), child protection (POCSO), and IT offenses.
Investigators are examining seized phones for digital evidence as legal action continues.