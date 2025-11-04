MP: 15-year-old girl gang-raped, then ₹10,000 ransom demanded India Nov 04, 2025

In Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons, including two minors, on October 26.

The group reportedly forced her and a friend to record an obscene video at a fair, then threatened to leak it unless they paid ₹10,000.

When her friend went to arrange the money, the accused raped the girl and later raised their demand to ₹40,000.