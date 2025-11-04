Next Article
Nuh: 15-year-old girl pregnant after being raped by neighbor
India
A 15-year-old girl from a village in Nuh district was repeatedly raped over six to seven months by a local teenage boy, who also threatened to make her photos and videos viral on social media.
The abuse only came to light when she fell ill and doctors discovered she was pregnant.
Accused arrested, now in correctional home
After the girl's father found out, he confronted the accused's family, who then pressured for an abortion.
The family filed a police complaint under the POCSO Act. Police have arrested the juvenile suspect—he's now in a correctional home while the investigation continues.
The victim's statement and medical reports will play a key role as authorities look into this serious case of child sexual abuse.