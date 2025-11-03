Next Article
Man in brown polo, gray shorts molests woman: Bengaluru cops
India
A 33-year-old woman faced harassment while out walking her dog in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, late Saturday morning.
A man—described as about 30 years old, with black hair, in a brown polo and gray shorts—approached her from behind.
Woman goes home, tells sister, sister tells friend
Shocked, she went home and told her sister what happened. She went home, told her sister, who told her friend.
Following this, she reported the incident at the local police station. An FIR has now been registered for public indecency and sexual harassment under BNS section 75.
Police are actively working to track down the suspect.