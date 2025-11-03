SC slams CAQM for only 9 working air quality stations

Court wants to know how to fix the gaps

Earlier, the court allowed only NEERI-approved fireworks for Diwali, with strict rules and licensed sellers.

They also ordered monitoring of air, water, and soil quality from October 14-25.

But with so many monitors offline, Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh urged stronger action, emphasizing the need for pre-emptive steps rather than waiting for air quality to reach severe levels.

Authorities now have to share exactly how they'll fix these gaps and keep Delhi's air safer.