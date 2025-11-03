President Murmu praises Uttarakhand for implementing Uniform Civil Code
President Droupadi Murmu marked Uttarakhand Assembly's 25th anniversary by commending the state for rolling out India's first Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in January 2025.
This law brings a single set of rules for marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships for most residents—except Scheduled Tribes.
The UCC bans practices like triple talaq and gives women equal rights to property and inheritance.
It also makes registering marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships mandatory.
Supporters see this as a win for equality and women's rights, but some worry about privacy and too much government oversight.
President Murmu also highlighted Uttarakhand's progress in education and reforms, urging leaders to keep focusing on youth and marginalized communities.