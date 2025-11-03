President Murmu praises Uttarakhand for implementing Uniform Civil Code

UCC bans practices like triple talaq

The UCC bans practices like triple talaq and gives women equal rights to property and inheritance.

It also makes registering marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships mandatory.

Supporters see this as a win for equality and women's rights, but some worry about privacy and too much government oversight.

President Murmu also highlighted Uttarakhand's progress in education and reforms, urging leaders to keep focusing on youth and marginalized communities.