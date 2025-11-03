Next Article
India is developing Mach 8 hypersonic missile: What we know
India
India is building a next-gen hypersonic cruise missile called Project Vishnu.
Designed by DRDO, this missile can carry nuclear or conventional warheads and hit targets up to 1,500km away at speeds of Mach 8 (about 11,000km/h).
Key features of Project Vishnu
Project Vishnu's missile uses a homegrown scramjet engine that lets it fly super fast and low—making it tough for enemies to spot or stop.
It can launch from land, sea, or air, and its special thermal shield keeps it safe even at nearly 2,000°C.
Why hypersonic missiles matter
Because hypersonic missiles move so quickly and unpredictably, they give almost no time for opponents to react.
For India, this means stronger defense options across the military and more self-reliance—especially important as regional tensions keep rising.