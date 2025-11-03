You need permission to feed street dogs in this city
From November 3, 2024, Udupi's city council has made it official: you can't feed stray dogs just anywhere.
To tackle complaints and follow Supreme Court rules, feeding is now allowed only at certain spots—and you'll need written permission from the council.
What are the rules?
The council picked specific places near landmarks like crematoriums for feeding strays.
If you want to help out, you'll need a CMC ID card and must make sure the dogs are vaccinated and sterilized.
Feeders are also expected to look after the animals' wellbeing.
Abandoning puppies is also a no-no
Udupi's message goes beyond street dogs—they're urging everyone not to abandon puppies in public places and to keep pet dogs vaccinated against rabies.
The idea is to keep things safe for people while treating animals kindly.
Break the rules? Legal action could follow.