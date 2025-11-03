Next Article
Newspaper delivery delayed in Punjab due to police checks: Report
India
On Sunday morning, newspaper deliveries at some places in Punjab were delayed after police set up road checks during the night between Saturday and Sunday.
The Indian Newspaper Society and Chandigarh Press Club expressed concern about the disruptions, saying they hurt press freedom and people's right to know.
The Press Club put it simply: "This affects not only the media but also the public's right to know."
Political debate intensifies in Punjab
Opposition leaders from Congress and BJP accused the AAP-led state government of trying to silence the media, even calling it an "undeclared Emergency."
Punjab Police said their checks were just anti-smuggling measures based on intel—not meant to block news.
Still, this clash has intensified political debate in Punjab.