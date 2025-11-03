Newspaper delivery delayed in Punjab due to police checks: Report India Nov 03, 2025

On Sunday morning, newspaper deliveries at some places in Punjab were delayed after police set up road checks during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The Indian Newspaper Society and Chandigarh Press Club expressed concern about the disruptions, saying they hurt press freedom and people's right to know.

The Press Club put it simply: "This affects not only the media but also the public's right to know."