Pulwama scam: Man loses ₹9.67 lakh after receiving threatening call
India
A 32-year-old from Delhi lost ₹9.67 lakh after scammers pretended to be the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and accused him of being linked to the 2019 Pulwama attack.
The callers claimed a huge sum was deposited in his name and told him to stay silent because "influential people" were involved.
The scam began in August 2024.
Scammers sent fake bail document demanding more money
The victim was pressured into isolation and convinced to share his bank info, leading to transfers totaling nearly ₹9 lakh.
The scammers even sent a fake bail document demanding more money, but cut off contact when he refused further payments.
An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating—this isn't the first time such a scam has happened; a retired banker previously lost ₹23 crore in a similar way.