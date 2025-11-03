Pulwama scam: Man loses ₹9.67 lakh after receiving threatening call

Scammers sent fake bail document demanding more money

The victim was pressured into isolation and convinced to share his bank info, leading to transfers totaling nearly ₹9 lakh.

The scammers even sent a fake bail document demanding more money, but cut off contact when he refused further payments.

An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating—this isn't the first time such a scam has happened; a retired banker previously lost ₹23 crore in a similar way.