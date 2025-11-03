Tirunelveli district launches month-long voter list update

Key dates and updates

BLOs just wrapped up training focused on fairness and careful checks.

By December 4, polling booth boundaries will be set, with a draft voter list out on December 9.

If you spot any mistakes or want to file an objection, you have until January 1, 2026.

The final updated roll drops February 7, 2026.

Plus, there are now 190 more polling booths (totaling 1,680), and if you run into issues, you can call toll-free numbers or escalate complaints to higher authorities for help.