Tirunelveli district launches month-long voter list update
Tirunelveli district has launched a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update its voters' list, using January 1, 2026, as the cutoff date.
Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting homes to hand out and collect forms, making it easier for everyone—especially first-time voters—to get on the list.
Key dates and updates
BLOs just wrapped up training focused on fairness and careful checks.
By December 4, polling booth boundaries will be set, with a draft voter list out on December 9.
If you spot any mistakes or want to file an objection, you have until January 1, 2026.
The final updated roll drops February 7, 2026.
Plus, there are now 190 more polling booths (totaling 1,680), and if you run into issues, you can call toll-free numbers or escalate complaints to higher authorities for help.