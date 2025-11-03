India sends relief to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

India's relief package included more than 16 tons of medicines and diagnostic kits for diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis—serious health threats in the region. Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health thanked India for stepping in during a tough time when local infrastructure is already stretched thin.

Opinion: Neighbors in need

This story highlights how global neighbors step up when disaster strikes, showing that humanitarian help can cross borders—even when politics are complicated.

For anyone following world events or interested in international relations, it's a reminder that compassion still drives action where it counts.