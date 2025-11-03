India sends relief to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
A powerful 6.3 earthquake hit northern Afghanistan on November 3, leaving at least 20 dead and over 640 injured, according to officials and the Associated Press.
India responded quickly, sending food and vital medicines to help affected families.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out to his Afghan counterpart to offer condolences and assure continued support.
Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health thanks India
India's relief package included more than 16 tons of medicines and diagnostic kits for diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis—serious health threats in the region.
Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health thanked India for stepping in during a tough time when local infrastructure is already stretched thin.
Opinion: Neighbors in need
This story highlights how global neighbors step up when disaster strikes, showing that humanitarian help can cross borders—even when politics are complicated.
For anyone following world events or interested in international relations, it's a reminder that compassion still drives action where it counts.