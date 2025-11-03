Next Article
Jharkhand man kills mother, accuses her of witchcraft
India
In Dumka, Jharkhand, 41-year-old Ramjan Hembram was arrested after allegedly murdering his 70-year-old mother on October 31.
He believed she was behind his daughter's death through witchcraft and attacked her in Digha village.
The victim had been staying with her daughter's in-laws to avoid earlier threats from Ramjan.
Man in judicial custody
After the stabbing, the woman died at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital.
Police acted on a complaint from her daughter, quickly arresting Ramjan and recovering the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes.
During questioning, he confessed to the crime, saying he blamed his mother for his daughter's long illness and death.
Ramjan is now in judicial custody as police continue their investigation.