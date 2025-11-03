Maharashtra doctor suicide case: Family suspects phone tampering, demands probe
A 28-year-old doctor working at Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara died by suicide on October 23, leaving behind a note accusing police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape and software engineer Prashant Bankar of ongoing mental harassment.
Both men have been arrested and charged with rape and abetment to suicide.
Family questions handwriting on note, demands deeper probe
Her family suspects her phone was tampered with after her death and has questioned the handwriting on a palm note she left, urging a deeper probe.
CCTV footage shows she entered the hotel alone, which challenges earlier claims of coercion.
In response to public outcry, the state has set up a special investigation team led by a woman IPS officer.
Officers' groups are also demanding more security for medical staff and the victim's family as digital evidence is reviewed and calls for swift justice grow louder.