Next Article
Mumbai airport: 42kg hydroponic weed smuggled in food packets
India
Mumbai's airport just saw a huge drug bust—DRI officers seized over 42kg of hydroponic weed, hidden inside noodle and biscuit packets, from two passengers who flew in from Bangkok on November 2, 2025.
Acting on a tip-off, officials found the stash cleverly packed in 21 food packets, with the total haul valued at a staggering ₹42 crore.
DRI's ongoing battle against drug trafficking
Both suspects were arrested under the NDPS Act after field tests confirmed it was illegal weed.
This isn't an isolated case—the DRI recently caught five others with cocaine worth ₹47 crore at the same airport.
In just three days, authorities have seized narcotics worth more than ₹90 crore as they continue to dig into international smuggling networks and break up trafficking routes.