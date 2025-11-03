Bihar bridge built in 2019 collapsed again
A bridge built in 2019 over the Parmain River in Bihar's Araria district collapsed in July 2025, cutting off a key route between Pategna and Forbesganj.
The ₹4 crore project, meant to boost local travel, failed after one of its pillars gave way—leaving people stranded, especially tough during election season.
A common sight in Bihar
Sadly, this isn't a one-off. Bihar has seen several bridges fall apart in recent years—sometimes even before opening—thanks to poor construction and ignored warnings from locals.
Engineers suspended, but no real change yet
After so many failures, the state government launched an investigation and found negligence and weak oversight were mostly to blame.
Some engineers have been suspended, but with incidents piling up, people are still waiting for real change—and safer roads ahead.