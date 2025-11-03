Next Article
Bangladeshis cultivating land in India lead to standoff: What happened
Things got heated at the Assam-Bangladesh border after some Bangladeshi nationals allegedly crossed into Indian territory to cultivate vegetables on land newly revealed by the shifting Surma river.
The BSF stepped in, dismantling makeshift huts, which quickly led to a standoff.
BSF, BGB hold flag meeting
Crowds from Bangladesh gathered to protest the BSF's actions, with videos of the scene spreading online and sparking more debate.
To cool things down, Indian and Bangladeshi border forces held a flag meeting, agreeing to work together to prevent future clashes and keep things peaceful along this tricky stretch of land.