NewsBytes: Jaipur crash; PM Modi on leaders' Chhath-drama remarks
A major accident on Jaipur's Sikar Road left at least 12 people dead and several injured after a speeding dumper truck crashed into multiple vehicles.
While the city mourns, Vishwashkumar Ramesh—the only survivor of June's Air India flight AI171 crash—is still dealing with tough injuries and emotional scars.
In politics, PM Modi criticized Congress and RJD leaders for allegedly dismissing Chhath as 'drama' while celebrating foreign festivals.
Ramesh's struggle, PM Modi on Chhath vs Halloween
The Jaipur crash has sparked fresh demands for stricter road safety and action against reckless driving.
Ramesh's ongoing struggle is a reminder of how survivors need long-term support after such tragedies.
