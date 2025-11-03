Cyclone alert issued for Andaman and Nicobar islands
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This comes after a cyclonic circulation was formed over the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to intensify from November 4, bringing squally weather conditions and rough seas to the region. Fishermen, boat operators, islanders, and tourists have been advised to take extreme caution and avoid sea activities during this period.
Weather update
Low-pressure area developing over east-central Bay of Bengal
A senior IMD official revealed that a low-pressure area had started developing over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast at 8:30am on November 2. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level. It is likely to move northwards and then northwestwards along and off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts in the next two days, the official added.
Forecast details
IMD warns of rough sea conditions
The IMD has predicted squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 55km/h over the North Andaman Sea. The system is expected to intensify from November 4 onwards, leading to rough sea conditions. In light of this alert, local authorities have advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off the North Andaman Sea.