Cyclone alert issued for Andaman and Nicobar islands

Weather update

Low-pressure area developing over east-central Bay of Bengal

A senior IMD official revealed that a low-pressure area had started developing over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast at 8:30am on November 2. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level. It is likely to move northwards and then northwestwards along and off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts in the next two days, the official added.