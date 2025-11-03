CITES hails Vantara's animal care standards after India visit 

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat has praised the animal care standards at Vantara, an Indian wildlife conservation initiative established by Reliance Foundation. The commendation comes after a detailed review by the CITES Secretariat, which is part of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The report will be presented at the upcoming 79th meeting of the CITES Standing Committee in Samarkand, Uzbekistan .

Facility review Facilities meet and exceed international benchmarks for animal welfare The CITES Secretariat visited the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and the Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), both part of Vantara. The report noted that these facilities operate "in accordance with exceptionally high standards," with advanced veterinary infrastructure, well-designed enclosures, and professional management. These institutions not only meet but often exceed international benchmarks for animal welfare.

Veterinary excellence CITES report calls for sharing treatment successes globally The CITES report highlighted Vantara's advanced veterinary procedures and treatment successes, calling them a demonstration of India's scientific and medical leadership in wildlife care. It also recommended that these achievements be shared with the global community for their international relevance. The breeding programs at GZRRC and RKTEWT were also recognized for significant conservation gains, including the successful breeding of Asiatic lions and ongoing work with the endangered Spix macaw species.

Legal compliance India's wildlife protection laws meet CITES requirements The CITES report acknowledged that India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, amended in 2022, meets all CITES requirements. This places India in Category 1 under the National Legislation Project, which recognizes countries with fully compliant environmental laws. The report also emphasized India's strong legal and institutional foundations in wildlife protection, further solidifying its position as a global leader in this field.