IMD warns of cyclone over Bay of Bengal
The IMD has put out a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thanks to a developing system over the Bay of Bengal.
A low-pressure area began forming over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast is expected to get stronger from Tuesday, bringing windy weather and rough seas to the region.
Fishermen, tourists warned
Winds could reach up to 55km/h over the North Andaman Sea as the system moves north-northwest toward Myanmar and Bangladesh in the next two days.
Authorities are urging fishermen and boat operators to stay on land, and locals or tourists are being advised to skip any sea activities until things calm down.