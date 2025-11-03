Zubeen Garg case chargesheet to be filed by December 8
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg case is set to be filed by December 8, 2025.
Police are investigating serious charges, including murder and conspiracy, and seven people are currently in custody.
SIT moves up deadline for chargesheet
Zubeen Garg, a hugely popular Assamese singer, died under mysterious circumstances on September 19. His sudden death shocked fans across Assam and led to big protests demanding answers.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is treating it as a murder case—not an accident—and has moved up their deadline for filing the chargesheet.
As Sarma put it, "We will submit the chargesheet before December 17. Our target is December 8."
Case has gained massive traction in Assam
Garg's passing has sparked widespread calls for justice from fans and locals alike.
While the SIT is pushing ahead with legal proceedings, several details about evidence and international cooperation with Singapore have already been shared by officials.
For now, all eyes are on the upcoming chargesheet as people hope for real answers soon.