Zubeen Garg case chargesheet to be filed by December 8

Zubeen Garg, a hugely popular Assamese singer, died under mysterious circumstances on September 19. His sudden death shocked fans across Assam and led to big protests demanding answers. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is treating it as a murder case—not an accident—and has moved up their deadline for filing the chargesheet. As Sarma put it, "We will submit the chargesheet before December 17. Our target is December 8."

Case has gained massive traction in Assam

Garg's passing has sparked widespread calls for justice from fans and locals alike.

While the SIT is pushing ahead with legal proceedings, several details about evidence and international cooperation with Singapore have already been shared by officials.

For now, all eyes are on the upcoming chargesheet as people hope for real answers soon.