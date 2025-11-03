Next Article
Man kills girlfriend, estranged wife; confesses to both murders
India
Faisal Pathan has been arrested in Gujarat after police found his girlfriend Riya's body at an abandoned rice mill near Navsari highway.
During questioning, Pathan admitted not only to her murder but also confessed to killing his estranged wife, Suhana, three months earlier and leaving her remains at the same spot.
Pathan was in a relationship with Riya for a year
The investigation kicked off when Riya's body was discovered, prompting police to sift through nearly 100 CCTV cameras in the area. This led them straight to Pathan.
He told officers he'd been dating Riya for about a year and that arguments over money had turned deadly.
After his confession, police also recovered Suhana's remains and are now gathering more evidence as Pathan faces charges for both murders.