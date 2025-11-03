Next Article
'I feel like a ghost': sole survivor of AI crash
India
Five months after the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, Vishwashkumar Ramesh—the only person who made it out alive—has opened up about what he's been through.
The June 2025 crash claimed 260 lives, including Ramesh's brother.
He told ITV News that surviving has left him with lasting emotional pain and a sense of isolation.
Ramesh's advisor urges Air India to show compassion
Ramesh is still dealing with deep scars from the tragedy, and his advisor hopes that sharing his experience will bring some much-needed empathy and help from Air India.
His advisor has asked the airline to show compassion by arranging a meeting with senior leaders.
Ramesh has expressed his ongoing pain and isolation, seeking the support he needs to start anew.