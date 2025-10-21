Next Article
Delhi's air quality plummets to 'very poor' levels
Delhi woke up to thick smog and very poor air on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) averaging 346—well into the "very poor" range.
Hotspots like Wazirpur, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri saw AQI readings above 400.
Neighboring Noida and Ghaziabad weren't spared either, with AQI levels in the "severe" zone.
Breathing this air can be dangerous
Breathing this air isn't just uncomfortable—it can cause coughing, eye irritation, and make things worse for anyone with asthma or other health issues, especially kids and older people.
Even though authorities rolled out extra pollution controls last week, the post-Diwali spike shows how tough it is to keep the air clean during festival season.