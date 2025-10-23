Gurugram's air quality drops to 'very poor' after Diwali celebrations

Stage-II GRAP enforced in Gurugram

Stage-II GRAP brings in tougher rules—banning coal, firewood, and most diesel generators, plus raising parking fees to cut down on car use.

With calm winds and no rain trapping pollution near the ground, neighborhoods like Sector 51 and Vikas Sadan are seeing AQI levels well above safe limits.

It's a reminder for everyone in Gurugram to take extra care when heading outdoors right now.