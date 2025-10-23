Next Article
Gurugram's air quality drops to 'very poor' after Diwali celebrations
After Diwali celebrations, Gurugram's air quality dropped sharply to "very poor," with the AQI hitting 370 on Tuesday.
This has led to Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being enforced from Wednesday.
In response, city officials are ramping up street cleaning and keeping a closer eye on construction sites to help clear the air.
Stage-II GRAP enforced in Gurugram
Stage-II GRAP brings in tougher rules—banning coal, firewood, and most diesel generators, plus raising parking fees to cut down on car use.
With calm winds and no rain trapping pollution near the ground, neighborhoods like Sector 51 and Vikas Sadan are seeing AQI levels well above safe limits.
It's a reminder for everyone in Gurugram to take extra care when heading outdoors right now.