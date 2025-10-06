Next Article
Delhi's air quality remains 'satisfactory' to 'moderate'
India
Delhi's air is holding steady in the "satisfactory" to "moderate" range as October kicks off.
The IMD says more rain and gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are on the way for October 6 and 7, which should help keep pollution from building up.
Weather patterns keeping pollution at bay
Usually, post-monsoon means a spike in pollution—mostly because of stubble burning in nearby states.
But this year, fewer fires (thanks to ongoing harvests and floods in Punjab) plus strong winds and rain have kept things cleaner than usual.
Recent AQI levels are moderate, and experts think these weather patterns could help extend the good air days a bit longer than normal.