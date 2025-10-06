Coldrif syrup: Maharashtra starts seizing medicine, issues hotline number

FDA's actions and inspections

FDA Commissioner Rahul Narvekar has told all shops and hospitals to freeze their Coldrif stocks and let authorities know what they have.

Maharashtra is teaming up with Tamil Nadu, where the syrup was made, to track its distribution.

Public advisories are out, asking everyone not to use this syrup and to report any info through the hotline or email.

The FDA says their inspections are stricter than national rules, all aiming to prevent another tragedy like this.