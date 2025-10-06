Coldrif syrup deaths: Maharashtra bans cough medicine, pediatricians told not

Pediatricians told to avoid prescribing cough syrups to kids below 5

Recently, Maharashtra banned Coldrif syrup and advised doctors not to prescribe cough syrups to children below five years for now.

Hospitals in Nagpur and nearby districts were told to stop using it too.

Police have filed an FIR against the manufacturer and a local pediatrician under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Nagpur's civic body is working on new guidelines for safer use of children's cough medicines.