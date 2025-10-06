Why India is building a countrywide air defense shield

What goes into the mission

The mission covers strategic spots picked by the government, with everyone from the armed forces to private tech teams pitching in.

By 2030, India aims to launch 52 new surveillance satellites as part of its Space-Based Surveillance program.

Over-the-Horizon radars and directed energy weapons will boost early warning powers.

PM Modi called it "a comprehensive, networked system to protect India and its vital installations," while General Anil Chauhan compared it to India's own version of Iron Dome—meaning a much stronger, more connected security system for the whole country.