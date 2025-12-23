Next Article
Delhi's air stays "very poor," fog makes travel a mess
India
Delhi's air quality is stuck in the "very poor" zone—AQI hit 373 on Monday, and it's been this bad for a week straight.
The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) says don't expect much change until at least December 25.
On top of that, thick fog has made getting around even tougher.
Why does this matter?
With pollution trapped close to the ground, air quality levels are risky for everyone—especially if you're out and about.
Over 500 flights and 30 trains were delayed as fog cut visibility to just 150 meters.
Health risks are up, travel is a hassle, and experts say relief isn't coming soon—even with stricter rules in place.
Stay safe out there!