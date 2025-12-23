India and France team up to make high-tech navigation gear in India
India Optel Limited (IOL) just signed a deal with France's Safran Electronics & Defense to locally produce advanced navigation and targeting systems for the Indian Army.
This agreement, inked in New Delhi, builds on an earlier partnership from January 2024 and brings some serious tech—like the SIGMA 30N navigation system (used in artillery, missiles, radars, and air defense systems) and CM3-MR firing sights—right onto Indian soil.
Why does this matter?
This move isn't just about new gadgets; it's a big boost for India's "Make in India" push and the goal of self-reliance in defense.
IOL will handle everything from assembly to testing, making sure the Army gets top-notch equipment while keeping production local.
Plus, it strengthens ties between India and France—adding another chapter to their growing defense friendship.