Delhi's iconic spots to get weekend night food markets India Sep 04, 2025

Big news for Delhi night owls: Connaught Place and India Gate are poised for a dramatic transformation into vibrant nocturnal destinations, with plans underway to establish weekend night food markets, inspired by the buzzing street food vibes of Indore and Ahmedabad.

Expect 50-60 food trucks serving late-night bites from 10:30pm to 1am plus live cultural performances from different states.

The idea, pitched by NDMC member Parvesh Sahib Singh, aims to make the city's nights more lively and tourist-friendly.