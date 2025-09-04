Delhi's iconic spots to get weekend night food markets
Big news for Delhi night owls: Connaught Place and India Gate are poised for a dramatic transformation into vibrant nocturnal destinations, with plans underway to establish weekend night food markets, inspired by the buzzing street food vibes of Indore and Ahmedabad.
Expect 50-60 food trucks serving late-night bites from 10:30pm to 1am plus live cultural performances from different states.
The idea, pitched by NDMC member Parvesh Sahib Singh, aims to make the city's nights more lively and tourist-friendly.
Safety 1st: pedestrian-only zones
To keep things safe and fun, these markets will be pedestrian-only during open hours.
That's not all—NDMC is also rolling out upgrades like a new foot overbridge at Delhi High Court, resurfacing 79 major roads (including those near Parliament), and adding mist systems on 24 roads to help fight pollution.