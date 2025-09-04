Next Article
Delhi: SPP appointed for case involving CM Rekha's assault
Delhi has named Advocate Pradeep Rana as Special Public Prosecutor for the case involving Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's assault.
The attack happened recently, on August 20, 2025, during a public hearing.
Two people were arrested and are currently in judicial custody. One of the accused is from Rajkot (Gujarat), and Rana will represent Delhi Police in court.
Meanwhile, Gupta is back to meeting residents
Even after the incident, CM Gupta is back to meeting residents at her office—just with much tighter security.
Public hearings now kick off at 8am with frisking at the door, CCTV cameras everywhere, and Gupta using a mic while seated for extra safety.
She's still focused on helping people out: nearly 165 grievances have already been addressed since resuming these sessions.