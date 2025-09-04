Finally, 'Mirzapur' film shoot begins next week

After completing the Mumbai schedule, the production team will move to Uttar Pradesh in October. A source close to the project said, "Director Gurmmeet Singh will focus on Abhishek's scenes at the start. Many sequences of Pankaj sir will also be shot." "Considering the gritty drama is rooted in UP, shooting on location was non-negotiable."

Production timeline

Ali Fazal to join by September-end

The filming schedule in Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue until December. Creator Puneet Krishna and director Singh aim to complete the project by the end of this year. The source added, "Key action set-pieces and some of the narrative's big moments will be filmed in that leg." Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are expected to join the cast by September-end.