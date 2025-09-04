Kim Jong-un's staff wipes DNA off chair after Putin meeting
After North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, his aides were seen meticulously cleaning all surfaces he had touched. Footage on Telegram showed the chair's backrest and armrests being wiped down, while a side table was also cleaned. His drinking glass was removed on a tray. The reason behind these extreme measures remains unclear, but analysts speculate it could be due to fears of Russia's security services or China's surveillance.
Security protocols
Kim's team cleaned traces of his presence
Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev reported on his channel Yunashev Live that "after the negotiations, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim's presence." He added that despite this unusual clean-up, both leaders ended their meeting on a positive note. During their meeting, Kim pledged full solidarity with Moscow, saying, "If there is anything I can do...I consider it my duty as a fraternal obligation." Putin, in turn, thanked Pyongyang for sending troops to Ukraine.
The staff accompanying the North Korean leader meticulously erased all traces of Kim's presence.
They took the glass he drank from, wiped down the chair's upholstery, and cleaned the parts of the furniture the Korean leader had touched.
Diplomatic engagements
Putin's waste carried back to Russia
Notably, Putin, like Kim, also takes extreme precautions against DNA theft. Since 2017, he has had bodyguards collect his urine and fecal matter in sealed bags during foreign trips. It is said that the same protocol was allegedly followed during Putin's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, when Russian security personnel transported the president's excrement back to Moscow in suitcases.