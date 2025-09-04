Security protocols

Kim's team cleaned traces of his presence

Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev reported on his channel Yunashev Live that "after the negotiations, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim's presence." He added that despite this unusual clean-up, both leaders ended their meeting on a positive note. During their meeting, Kim pledged full solidarity with Moscow, saying, "If there is anything I can do...I consider it my duty as a fraternal obligation." Putin, in turn, thanked Pyongyang for sending troops to Ukraine.