It has a Material 3 Expressive design

Google's Pixel Weather app coming to Pixel Watch 4

By Akash Pandey 10:30 am Sep 04, 202510:30 am

What's the story

Google is bringing its "Pixel Weather" app to the upcoming Pixel Watch 4, expanding its reach beyond Android phones and tablets. The new version of the app will be available on Wear OS, thanks to an update that was released with Wear OS 3 in 2022. The updated app features a Material 3 Expressive design but retains a layout similar to the existing Weather app.