Google's Pixel Weather app coming to Pixel Watch 4
What's the story
Google is bringing its "Pixel Weather" app to the upcoming Pixel Watch 4, expanding its reach beyond Android phones and tablets. The new version of the app will be available on Wear OS, thanks to an update that was released with Wear OS 3 in 2022. The updated app features a Material 3 Expressive design but retains a layout similar to the existing Weather app.
App enhancements
New icon and main screen displaying current weather conditions
The Pixel Weather app for the Pixel Watch 4 comes with a new icon featuring a yellow sun on a blue background. The main screen displays the current weather conditions, including temperature, high/low, and "Feels like" temperatures in a pill-shaped container. It also includes an hourly forecast section and Material 3 Expressive Tiles for quick access to temperature, high/low, and precipitation chances.
User experience
M3 Expressive Tiles provide glanceable information
The Pixel Weather app's M3 Expressive Tiles provide glanceable information, with the location on top and current conditions below. It also offers Tiles for sunrise/sunset and UV index in a modern style. The app is expected to be available with the launch of Pixel Watch 4 next month, but its Play Store listing already features Wear OS screenshots.