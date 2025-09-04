Upliance 2.0 cooks your meals in under an hour
Upliance.ai has dropped the Upliance 2.0 in India, aiming to make home cooking faster and smarter.
Priced at ₹39,999, this device uses UpAI tech to speed up meal prep by 40% over the last version.
You get access to over 750 step-by-step recipes—think everything from dal and biryani to global favorites—with options for healthier twists.
The device offers virtual flame indicator
Upliance 2.0 packs a glass lid with a virtual flame indicator and an integrated scale that tracks calories, protein, fat, and carbs as you cook.
The device also introduces improved motor control for chopping and stirring, while a touchscreen syncs with your phone for remote control—and yes, you can use recipes offline after syncing.
It offers detachable and food-grade parts for easy cleaning
From classic Indian dishes to international eats, there's something for everyone in the recipe library.
Dietary modes like low-oil, high-protein, kid-friendly, and Jain make it easy to cook for any lifestyle.
Bonus: all parts are detachable and food-grade for quick cleaning.
It offers customizable recipe options
Running on UpAI's AI-guided system, Upliance 2.0 offers customizable recipe options and lets you control things remotely.
There's also an upgrade deal if you have the original model—making it even more tempting if you want your kitchen to feel futuristic without extra fuss.