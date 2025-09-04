Upliance 2.0 cooks your meals in under an hour

Upliance.ai has dropped the Upliance 2.0 in India, aiming to make home cooking faster and smarter. Priced at ₹39,999, this device uses UpAI tech to speed up meal prep by 40% over the last version. You get access to over 750 step-by-step recipes—think everything from dal and biryani to global favorites—with options for healthier twists.

The device offers virtual flame indicator Upliance 2.0 packs a glass lid with a virtual flame indicator and an integrated scale that tracks calories, protein, fat, and carbs as you cook.

The device also introduces improved motor control for chopping and stirring, while a touchscreen syncs with your phone for remote control—and yes, you can use recipes offline after syncing.

It offers detachable and food-grade parts for easy cleaning From classic Indian dishes to international eats, there's something for everyone in the recipe library.

Dietary modes like low-oil, high-protein, kid-friendly, and Jain make it easy to cook for any lifestyle.

Bonus: all parts are detachable and food-grade for quick cleaning.