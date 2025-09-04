Pixel phones can stream one song to two headphones simultaneously
What's the story
Google has announced a major upgrade for its Pixel 8 and newer smartphones, enabling them to stream audio to two pairs of headphones at the same time. The feature is made possible by the integration of Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support into Android 16's latest QPR1 update. This means you can now share your favorite tunes with a friend on public transport or while traveling together.
Broadcast capability
Users can create private broadcast
The new update also lets users create a private broadcast and share it with multiple headphones using a QR code or Fast Pair. This could come in handy when you want to introduce a group of people to your favorite track. However, do note that both the headphones and phone need to support LE Audio for this feature to work.
Device compatibility
Support for Sony headphones
Google is also expanding its LE Audio support to a number of Sony headphones, including LinkBuds S, WF-1000XM5, InZone Buds, LinkBuds Open, LinkBuds Fit, WH-1000XM6, and InZone H9 II. This comes in addition to existing support for hearing aids and certain Xiaomi devices. The tech giant is also updating Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Adaptive Audio feature that provides active noise cancellation while keeping users aware of their surroundings.
Enhanced sharing
Auracast support for Pixel devices
The latest update also brings Auracast support to Pixel devices, enhancing their audio sharing capabilities. With this feature, you can connect multiple devices to the same phone and share audio with them. However, both the headphones and phone need to support LE Audio with Auracast for this feature to work.