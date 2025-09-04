Uber turns driver partners in India into AI data-labeling workforce

Uber is turning its 1.4 million driver partners in India into a workforce for its latest venture: AI data labeling. The initiative, already active in 12 cities including Delhi , Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, lets drivers earn extra by completing micro-tasks on the Uber app. These tasks include tagging objects in photos for the company's data-labeling platform, Uber AI Solutions.

Business model Uber AI solutions already serves several clients Uber AI Solutions, the company's data-labeling platform, is already working with clients from sectors like generative artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, tech and start-ups. Some of its customers include game developer-turned-AI enterprise firm Niantic and autonomous vehicle maker Aurora. The platform provides data-labeling services by adding meaningful tags or descriptions to raw data such as images, text or audio that machines can understand and learn from.

Task details Sorting items in retail shopping invoice also included The data labeling tasks on the Uber app also include sorting items priced above $50 in a retail shopping invoice. Megha Yethadka, global head at Uber AI Solutions, said this is the first time digital tasks are being rolled out to driver partners in India. However, she did not disclose how much these drivers could earn by completing such tasks through the app.