Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, XR headset to launch on September 29

Samsung is all set to join the race of triple-screen foldables with its upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold. The device is likely to be unveiled on September 29, according to reputed tipster Ice Universe. The launch event will take place in South Korea and will also see the debut of Samsung's highly-anticipated XR headset (codenamed Project Moohan) and Galaxy Glasses.

Design details Device to feature unique folding mechanism The Galaxy Z TriFold was first teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Leaks suggest a unique folding mechanism, with the right-side screen serving as a base while the other two fold inward. This is different from Huawei's G-fold layout for its Mate XT, where both sides of the screen fold outwardly in the center.

Tech specs Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset expected in Galaxy Z TriFold The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which also powers Samsung's other flagship phones such as the Z Fold 7. The device may also come with wireless charging support and NFC. It is likely to be priced at around $3,000 (roughly ₹2,64,000) and could go on sale as early as next month.