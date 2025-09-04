Switzerland releases open-source AI model trained only on public data

Model features

Apertus trained on over 1,800 languages

The name "Apertus," which means "open" in Latin, reflects the model's purpose. Its developers say it aims to "set a new baseline for trustworthy and globally relevant open models." The model has been trained on more than 1,800 languages and comes in two sizes with either 8 billion or 70 billion parameters. Notably, Apertus is said to be comparable to Meta's 2024 Llama 3 model.