Why new Dolby Vision 2 HDR standard might be divisive

Dolby has unveiled Dolby Vision 2, the successor to its popular high dynamic range (HDR) format. The new standard expands on the original's focus by including Content Intelligence and Authentic Motion, aiming to elevate the TV viewing experience. However, critics argue that dynamically adjusted color and motion might disrupt filmmaker intent, altering how content is meant to look.

AI integration Content Intelligence will adjust content based on room brightness Dolby Vision 2's Content Intelligence uses sensors in TVs and AI capabilities to make images "crystal clear" by improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising intent. The feature will use ambient light detection sensors in supporting TVs to adjust the content's presentation based on room brightness. This could potentially solve the problem of shows being too dark on less-than-optimal setups, a common complaint among viewers.

Motion control Authentic Motion aims to eliminate unwanted judder Another major feature of Dolby Vision 2 is Authentic Motion, which Dolby describes as "the world's first creative driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis." This could potentially solve the long-standing issue of motion smoothing or "soap opera effect," a feature that many casual viewers love but cinephiles and filmmakers despise for undermining artistic intent.