After 15 years, Instagram launches iPad app: Check features

Instagram has launched a dedicated app for Apple 's iPad, 15 years after the tablet's debut. The new app is available for download from the App Store starting September 3. However, it comes with some major differences from its mobile counterpart. Notably, the iPad version opens directly to a feed of Reels, Instagram's answer to TikTok.

App features iPad app retains Stories and 'Following' feed The new Instagram app for iPad puts a lot of emphasis on Reels, the company's short-form video feature. This is a strategic move considering TikTok's current legal and political troubles in the US. The app also retains Stories at the top of the homepage and provides an option to switch to a "Following" tab with feeds more like mobile Instagram experience with still images.

User interface Larger screen brings new features The larger screen of the iPad provides more space and reduces the number of clicks needed. For instance, comments on Reels now appear next to full-size videos, and the DMs page shows your inbox alongside chats. This new look is also coming soon to Android tablets, according to Meta.