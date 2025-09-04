Apple developing AI search tool for Siri using Google Gemini

Apple is said to be developing an AI-powered search feature for its voice assistant, Siri . However, the tech giant may need Google 's help to make it a reality. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the search engine giant is in pole position to assist Apple in revamping Siri with a custom Gemini model.

Feature details New Siri feature will let users search for information The new Siri feature, internally dubbed "World Knowledge Answers," will let users search for information and get AI-generated summaries from web results. The interface will combine text, photos, videos, and local points of interest. This would put it in direct competition with the AI-powered search capabilities of companies like OpenAI and Perplexity.

Integration strategy Siri will be able to take actions based on screen The integration of AI search into Siri is part of Apple's long-awaited plan to upgrade its voice assistant with new capabilities. These would allow it to access personal user data and take actions based on what's displayed on their screen. The revamped Siri will reportedly use a planner, a search system, and a summarizer to process voice/text prompts and package information for users.