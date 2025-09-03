Why this millionaire Meta engineer wants to become a teacher

A Meta engineer, who has been in the tech industry for two decades and has a net worth of $7 million, is considering leaving his job at the company. The engineer shared his thoughts anonymously on Blind, a platform for workplace discussions. He expressed dissatisfaction with office politics and the corporate grind, despite having what many would consider a dream job.

Work culture critique 'Sick of the corporate grind' The engineer described the work culture at Meta as exhausting and hollow. He wrote, "I'm sick of the corporate grind and playing games, putting up a fake show, sucking up to people just to ensure they don't mess up my review." He also expressed frustration over "taking sh*t from clueless managers" and pursuing goals that he felt were arbitrarily set.

Career transition Considering teaching as a career Despite his disillusionment, the engineer admitted that he couldn't retire just yet due to financial commitments. He has two children whose college education he needs to fund. However, with a net worth of $7 million, he is considering a career change. The engineer is now looking at teaching as an option, especially in the tech industry where his experience could help shape future engineers.